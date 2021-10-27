Corey Anderson suggests Jan Blachowicz is “jealous” about how much money he makes in Bellator

Corey Anderson suggested that UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is “jealous” about how much money he makes fighting in Bellator.

Anderson left the UFC as a free agent last year following a knockout loss to Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho, and he soon found himself in Bellator under the terms of a new, lucrative contract. Since joining Bellator, Anderson is 3-0 with three knockouts, and in his next fight, he will battle Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov for the belt and the $1 million prize for the Grand Prix tournament winner. But even before actually winning the tournament, Anderson says that he has already made more money fighting just three times in Bellator than he did in his entire career with the UFC. He believes that it makes Blachowicz jealous knowing how much he earns.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com in a recent interview, Anderson doubled down on his recent trash talk about Blachowicz. As far as Anderson goes, the UFC champ is just jealous that he apparently makes more money in non-title fights in Bellator.

“We’re 1-1, that’s all you can say. We’re 1-1 I know how good I am. I believe I am the best in the world. I am the best and what he’s got to say, it is what it is. I feel he’s probably a little jealous. I’m making more than him fighting in this ‘B’ league and he’s the champ,” Corey Anderson said. “If he ain’t selling pay-per-views, he ain’t touching as much money as I’m making and I’m making it without any incentives. I don’t have to sell pay-per-views. I don’t have to go out and get a fight bonus. I go out there and I fight and I win and I’m making more than he makes to defend his belt. Honestly, I think he’s just a little upset about that.”