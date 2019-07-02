Thiago Santos plans on capturing middleweight gold after defeating Jon Jones at UFC 239

Thiago Santos will be fighting for UFC gold for the first time in his career on Saturday in the main event of UFC 239. There, the Brazilian is set to take on light heavyweight king, Jon Jones.

Santos knows beating “Bones” will not be easy, but believes he can get it done.

“All my fights up to this point were very important – not just the wins, but also the losses,” Thiago Santos said to MMA Junkie. “They helped me mature, to see where I was going wrong. Everything happened at the right time, as God willed it. It all brought and prepared me for this moment. I feel very ready. Everyone will be surprised.”

Although no one has been able to beat Jones, Santos is confident in his skills. He understands the challenges the champion presents but knows this is his moment to shine.