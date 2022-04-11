The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including Alex Oliveira

On the heels of UFC 273 which occurred this past weekend, the UFC has parted ways with three more fighters, including Alex Oliveira.

On Twitter, in a series of tweets it was announced by @UFCRosterWatch that the UFC has parted ways with three fighters as listed below:

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if these moves were outright releases or contracts which were not renewed.

Fighter removed: Cameron VanCamp

VanCamp, 28, (15-5 MMA), who competes in the welterweight division, is no longer listed as part of the active UFC roster. ‘The Invader’ last fought in June of 2021, where he defeated Kenny Gaudreau (10-9 MMA) at the B2 Fighting Series 128. Cameron was booked to make his Octagon debut opposite Nikolas Motta last September, but the bout was ultimately cancelled due to injury.

Fighter removed: Ben Rothwell

Rothwell, 40, (39-14 MMA), who competes in the Heavyweight division has apparently received his walking papers from Dana White and company. ‘Big Ben’ most recently fought at UFC Fight Night 197 in November of 2021, going down to defeat against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-8 MMA).

Fighter removed: Alex Oliveira

Oliveira, 34, (22-12 MMA), is a popular Brazilian fighter who competes in the welterweight division. ‘Cowboy’ went down to defeat this past March at UFC 272 against Kevin Holland (22-7 MMA). It was to be Oliveira’s 4th loss in a row and perhaps his last with the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization.

