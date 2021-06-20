The Korean Zombie takes a shot at Max Holloway, says “Blessed” has no punching power

The Korean Zombie took a shot at Max Holloway following his win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29, suggesting that “Blessed” lacks punching power.

The Korean Zombie defeated Ige via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 event, and it was a dominant win that should get him another top-ranked opponent in his next outing. Following the event, the Zombie spoke to the media and was asked who he wants to fight next. When asked if Holloway, the former UFC featherweight champion, was a matchup that interests him, The Korean Zombie took a shot at “Blessed.”

“Max, he doesn’t have punching power. But I have punching power. I can beat him,” The Korean Zombie said.

Holloway was expected to fight Yair Rodriguez on July 17, but that fight has been postponed after Holloway suffered an injury during his training camp. It seems likely that Holloway vs. Rodriguez will still be the fight the UFC wants to book, but now that The Korean Zombie has emerged as another top contender at 145lbs, it’s certainly possible that the UFC could change their matchmaking and switch up the matchups because there is no doubt a fight between Holloway and the Zombie would be a whole lot of fun.

Either way, by taking out Ige in such a dominant fashion, The Korean Zombie should be able to land a top-five ranked opponent in his next fight. Whether it’s Holloway, a rematch with Rodriguez, or someone else such as Zabit Magomedsharipov, there are plenty of different options right now for the Zombie’s next fight. But if it’s up to him, then he would be stepping into the cage with Holloway the next time we see him fight.

Who do you think would win a featherweight fight between The Korean Zombie and Max Holloway?