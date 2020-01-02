Chael Sonnen ‘very confident’ Georges St-Pierre will fight in 2020

Chael Sonnen has a hunch that Georges St-Pierre will fight again in 2020.

St-Pierre, a former two-division UFC champion, is currently retired, but Sonnen doubts that retirement will stick.

“I don’t believe that for a second,” Sonnen said on his podcast, speaking of St-Pierre’s retirement. “In fact it’s the opposite. As we come to the new year I am very confident we’re going to see Georges St-Pierre in 2020. The only question is, where are we going to see him?”

Sonnen went on to admit he’s short on proof to support his hunch, even calling it “a little conspiracy,” but pointed to the recent comments of St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi as evidence.

“We know he’s in the gym,” Sonnen said. “We’ve seen the pictures. His coach has come out and talked about it. We know all of these things.”

The biggest reason for Sonnen’s hunch, however, is St-Pierre’s silence at a time when the UFC welterweight and lightweight divisions are really heating up.

Sonnen added that he speaks to St-Pierre often, but admitted that he chooses not to inquire about the Canadian’s status because he enjoys the mystery and intrigue surrounding his career.

“I think there’s something very loud about the recent silence of Georges St-Pierre,” Sonnen said. “I don’t know what to make of it. I talk to Georges a lot, and I never ask him these things. I don’t ask him these things because I prefer to come to you and talk about Georges than talk to Georges. I don’t always want the answers. There’s something to the mystery that is St-Pierre and what’s going on in his little mind and weight weight class and what opponent… There’s something to the mystery of it that I’d rather not solve.

“There is something about how he all of the sudden went a little bit quiet at the same time that Conor [McGregor] came back, at the same time that [Jorge] Masvidal’s now the biggest star in the sport, at the exact same time that [Kamaru] Usman is looking for an opponent, and the true No. 1 contender, who is Colby Covington, happens to have a broken jaw right now, and you’ve got a 155-pound title that’s going to be contested in April between Tony and Khabib,” Sonnen concluded. “There just seems like a lot of spots where the great St-Pierre could fill in, and he happened to shut his mouth right as all those pieces are coming together.”

What do you think of this conspiracy from Chael Sonnen? Do you think Georges St-Pierre is quietly plotting a comeback from his headquarters in Montreal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/2/2020.