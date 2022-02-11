Aljamain Sterling reacts to reports that Russian figure skater tested positive for banned substances in Beijing: “I can’t believe this would ever ever ever happen!”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has reacted to news that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drugs test in December.

Valieva, 15, helped the ROC to glory in the team event at the Winter Olympics earlier this week. However, while the Russian Olympic Committee may have been celebrating, the medals were not formally awarded as a result of a legal issue – which has now been confirmed to be the aforementioned drug test failure.

Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, has constantly hit out at rival Petr Yan with accusations that he is a cheat himself. After hearing this news, “Funk Master” decided to double down on that theory.

Wow… fascinating news…

I can’t believe this would ever ever ever happen! 🤣 🤷🏾‍♂️ #Welp https://t.co/yItJiSArNW — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 9, 2022

I love my Russian friends that I personally know. I have zero reason to hate russians — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 9, 2022

Yes, and idk what the point of mentioning that is? It’s illegal. Period. My point is, still, and has always been, that I think PETR YAN is cheating. Idk why you’re commenting as if this is about all of Russia. The drug gives you endurance benefits no matter how you slice it bro https://t.co/JzHS30b4vc — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 11, 2022

These two men will get the chance to finally settle their differences at UFC 273 later this year when they collide for the undisputed 135-pound title. Sterling comes into the fight as the champion after winning the strap from Yan via disqualification last year.

“No Mercy”, meanwhile, holds the interim strap after a nice win over Cory Sandhagen – setting up one of the most anticipated rematches in UFC history.

