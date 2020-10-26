Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 targeted for March, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White says the UFC is targeting the rematch between heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou to take place in March.

Miocic defended the UFC heavyweight championship in August at UFC 252 when he won a unanimous decision over rival Daniel Cormier in the pair’s trilogy bout. White confirmed that Ngannou — who has won four straight fights by knockout — would be next in line to fight Miocic for the belt. But after Jon Jones made the announcement he would be pursuing a title shot at heavyweight as well, some thought Jones might skip by Ngannou.

However, White has remained adamant this entire time that Ngannou would be getting the next heavyweight title shot because he has waited so long for it, and it looks like the UFC president is a man of his word. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White confirmed the UFC is planning on the rematch between Ngannou and Miocic to take place in March 2021.

“That fight won’t be ready until March,” White said. “It could (happen) in March. That’s the goal. We’ll see what happens.”

Miocic and Ngannou previously met at UFC 220 in January 2018, and Miocic dominated the fight as he was able to take Ngannou down and control him at will. After losing a stinker to Derrick Lewis in his next fight, Ngannou then went on a tear, knocking out Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and most recently Jairzinho Rozenstruik in order to earn another crack at Miocic and the heavyweight title.

The betting odds for the Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 bout are available at select sportsbooks now, with Ngannou opening as a sizeable favorite over the summer. Despite the result of the first fight with Miocic, it appears as though the oddsmakers believe the betting public will be swayed by Ngannou’s recent knockout streak, and so he is the betting favorite.

Who do you think wins the rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou?