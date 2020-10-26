Jon Jones says Khabib Nurmagomedov “just recently started fighting elite-level competition,” slams fans for saying “The Eagle” is the GOAT

Jon Jones says there is no way Khabib Nurmagomedov can be considered the GOAT of MMA.

After Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje by second-round submission to defend his lightweight title at UFC 254, he announced his retirement from the sport. He rode off into the sunset at 29-0 and many are now putting him in the conversation as the greatest ever. However, longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, isn’t having any of that.

Jon Jones sent a message to anybody who believes Khabib is the GOAT 👀 (via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/rAzaowTvIi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 26, 2020

“I’m talking to all you Khabib fans out there. 15 world titles to your guys four and you are really talking about who is the best fighter ever. You guys are joking right? 15 to 4. Are you guys kidding me? The only person that can possibly come back and challenge my record of what I’ve done in the UFC is possibly Georges St-Pierre. He would have to come back and win two championship fights to tie me,” Jon Jones said on Instagram. “And, I’m not even retired yet. I’m 33-years-old, I got a whole other chapter to go through. You guys are nuts. I love you guys so much and hope you all have a great day.

“15 world championships to four. And, if all you are going with this, well he is more dominant argument,” he continued. “The guy just recently started fighting elite-level competition. Could you imagine me against the 10th ranked guy?”

Jon Jones certainly has a point given all the championship fights he has been part of. However, given Khabib Nurmagomedov just fought and retired, recency bias could be a big reason as to why people are considering him the GOAT. Yet, for Jon Jones, he doesn’t think there should be a debate given how many titles he won and defended and the level of competition he has faced.

Do you think Jon Jones has a case as to why Khabib Nurmagomedov should not be considered the GOAT?