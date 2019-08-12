Stipe Miocic open to fighting Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight contender Stipe Miocic said he is open to fighting UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the future. But first, he has his hands full this weekend.

TMZ Sports caught up with Miocic in the days leading up to his UFC 241 title fight rematch against Daniel Cormier. Miocic was asked if he’s interested in fighting Jones, and the answer is yes.

“Yeah,” Miocic said. “I mean I’ll fight anyone.”

Fans and media have wondered about a Miocic vs. Jones fight for a long time as it would pit arguably the most dominant heavyweight champion in UFC history against the most dominant light heavyweight champion. At one point it looked the two were destined for a collision course for the UFC heavyweight championship with rumors of Jones moving up a weight class, but Miocic lost the belt to DC last summer in an upset and hasn’t fought since.

Despite Miocic losing the heavyweight title, Jones has still thrown out the idea of a match on social media, including earlier this year when he asked fans if they were interested in seeing the two throw down in July. Instead of the Miocic fight, Jones instead fought Thiago Santos at UFC 239 with the light heavyweight title on the line, and edged out a split decision. The response by fans was overwhelmingly positive to the prospect of a fight against Miocic even without a belt on the line. Should Miocic beat Cormier this weekend, a superfight against Jones looking to become a double champ would be very intriguing.

Before he even considers fighting Jones, though, Miocic said that his sole focus at the moment is on his opponent this weekend at UFC 241. If he’s victorious, expect the calls for the Jones fight to really ramp up.

“All I thinking about right now is the 17th (the Cormier fight),” Miocic said.

Are you interested in watching Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones in the future?