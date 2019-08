UFC medical suspensions: Mike Perry, two others get lengthy breaks

The medical suspensions for Saturday’s UFC Uruguay card have been made public, and as you might have guessed, welterweight fan favorite Mike Perry has received a lengthy one.

Perry’s nose was pushed several miles west of its original location during a welterweight scrap with Vicente Luque. He’s been hit with 180-day medical suspension as a result of this injury. And he’s not the only UFC Uruguay fighter facing a suspension of this length.

Tecia Torres and Geraldo de Freitas were also hit with six-month sits after their losses to Marina Rodriguez and Chris Gutierrez.

Here are the full medical suspensions for Saturday’s UFC Uruguay card (via MMA Fighting):

UFC Uruguay medical suspensions:

Polyana Viana: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Alex da Silva: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Chris Gutierrez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Raulian Paiva: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Raphael Pessoa: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Alexey Kunchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Bobby Moffett: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Humberto Bandenay: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days pending clearance from otolaryngologist; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Liz Carmouche: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Veronica Macedo: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Rodrigo Vargas: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Geraldo de Freitas: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of nose; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of left forearm; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Ciryl Gane: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Enrique Barzola: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Rodolfo Vieira: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Eduardo Garagorri: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Vicente Luque: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.