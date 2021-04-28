Photo | TJ Dillashaw reveals nasty cut that forced him out of Cory Sandhagen fight

TJ Dillashaw has revealed why he was forced out of his May 8 main event fight against Cory Sandhagen.

On Tuesday evening, it was reported that Dillashaw was out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. The hope was to reschedule the scrap for a later date, and shortly after the news broke, Dillashaw took to social media to reveal he’s out of the fight due to a cut.

“I’m sad to say that I have to be pulled from my fight on May 8th due to a cut received from a head butt while drilling. Rescheduling the fight as soon as possible,” Dillashaw wrote.

As you can see, that is a nasty cut and with the fight being less than two weeks away, he didn’t have enough time for it to heal. However, due to it only being a cut, once it heals the UFC will likely try to rebook the fight very soon as this is a crucial scrap for the bantamweight division.

TJ Dillashaw was supposed to return has not fought since he suffered a 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019 for the flyweight title. After that, he was suspended for two years by USADA for EPO use. Prior to that, he had the back-to-back KO wins over Cody Garbrandt to reclaim and defend his title. In his career, he holds notable wins over John Lineker, Renan Barao, and Raphael Assuncao among others.

Cory Sandhagen, meanwhile, is coming off the 28-second flying knee KO over Frankie Edgar. It was his second straight win after he knocked out Marlon Moraes to get back into the win column after being submitted to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250. He also holds notable wins over Assuncao and Lineker.

