Stipe Miocic will meet with UFC in September believes he “deserves” immediate title shot

Stipe Miocic will be meeting with the UFC brass in September to discuss his next fight.

Miocic lost his heavyweight title at UFC 260 as he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou. Since then he has made it clear his goal is to get his title back but recently he has had some dispute with the UFC about his contract and what’s next for him. Now, the former heavyweight champ revealed he is planning to meet with the UFC next month.

“We’re going to have a sit down here in September with Dana,” Miocic said to MMAJunkie. “We’ll figure it out from there. … We’ll hopefully figure that out in the next month. We’ll get there. Dana has been texting me and everything is in negotiations.”

Stipe Miocic still says he hasn’t watched his loss to Ngannou at UFC 260 but says he will watch it soon. However, he is focused on what is next for him and he believes he deserves the chance to get the trilogy against Ngannou and get a chance to reclaim his belt.

“That’s what I would love,” Miocic said. “I don’t know if I would (say title fight or bust). I’m definitely aiming for that. I’m not crying about it or anything, but I just feel like I deserve it.”

If Miocic doesn’t get an immediate title shot he says he will fight anyone but one name that does interest him is Jon Jones. “Bones” however, is focused on fighting for heavyweight gold as well.

“I’ll fight anyone,” Stipe Miocic said. “I’ve said that from Day One. I’ll fight anyone. … I’ll fight anyone they put in front of me, but that’s what you aim for, one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time. He’d be a great athlete to have on my resume.”

