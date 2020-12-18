Stephen Thompson confident he would “crush” Jake Paul

Stephen Thompson believes he would crush Jake Paul if they were to fight one another.

Ever since Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard he has become a massive star. The 23-year-old YouTube star has since taken over the combat sports world and has called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Chris Weidman, and Dillon Danis. Yet, for Thompson, he knows if he were to fight him, it would not end well for Paul.

“I would crush Jake Paul. For one, as an athlete, it doesn’t make sense. They just aren’t worthy to step into the cage or the ring with these guys that they are going to be fighting,” Thompson said at media day. “Not worthy. But, as somebody who has dabbled in YouTube and social media and stuff, you have to take your hat off to Jake and Logan Paul. These guys are making some money and making moves. Hats off to them in the business aspect. But, the athlete in me is like why is this even happening like they don’t even deserve it. You have to earn the right to step in the ring with these legends.”

Stephen Thompson raises a good point. Most fighters take years to get to the big stage and possibly even decades. For the Paul brothers, they are getting massive fights just a couple of fights into their career. But, as Thompson says, their fame from YouTube and social media helps them get these fights.

Thompson is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 this Saturday against Geoff Neal. It is a very intriguing fight and the winner is likely to get a top-five opponent next.

Would you like to see Stephen Thompson fight Jake Paul and crush him as he says?