Michael Bisping says there’s “no logic” in Tony Ferguson’s argument that Khabib Nurmagomedov has a padded MMA record

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has come to the defense of Khabib Nurmagomedov following recent scrutiny from Tony Ferguson.

The UFC’s former interim lightweight title holder, Ferguson (25-5 MMA), had suggested on social media that Khabib Nurmagomedov boasts a padded mixed martial arts record.

“Ahhh Khabieber’s (Khabib’s) record… facts: more than half of fatheads professional fights were only two round sanctioned bouts. All before UFC. To be professional fights in most leagues, there must be three sanctioned rounds to be considered professional. Fights (sic) leagues such [as] UFC & farm league. The three by two round TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) fights should count on my record if that’s the case. Give me three more knockouts & victories on my record.” – Tony Ferguson wrote.

Michael Bisping responded to Tony Ferguson’s argument during his recent ‘Believe You Me’ podcast (via LowKickMMA).

“Just look up the record — the professional boxing record of — I dunno, I dunno what it’s like, Floyd Mayweather,” Bisping said to his podcast co-host Luis J. Gomez. “Let’s go with that, okay. He’s considered the best ever, like Khabib (Nurmagomedov’s) considered the best ever, so compare his. ‘Cause I guarantee, it’s like you, Luis (J. Gomez) when you started doing comedy, you were doing it in some sh*thole, or some basement, or some kitchen, or maybe some cafe like on New Year’s Eve or whatever it was you were.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“The point I’m making is, you build, you build to that (level). When I started in the UFC — or sorry, professional MMA, the guy I fought wasn’t very good. You build your way up to it and you fight the best guys when you get up to that level. You shouldn’t be fighting good guys at that time.”

Bisping then concluded that there was “no logic” to Tony Ferguson’s argument:

“And since he’s got to the UFC, and continued to be undefeated and — I mean, I love Tony (Ferguson) but there’s no logic in the argument there. Ok, great he didn’t fight the best people prior to the UFC, ok fair enough have whatever feelings you want on that. When he got to the UFC, he remained undefeated, he fought excellent competition. He beat (Dustin) Poirier, (Conor) McGregor, (Justin) Gaethje — there’s so many people I can’t think off the top of my head, and he beat them all. So what he did before the UFC shouldn’t even matter.”

