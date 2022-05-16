Shu-Ki Fita #28: OL.80

INTRODUCING OL.80

OL.80 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XXXV’s, Air Jordan XVIII’s, Air Jordan XXXII’s, and Air Jordan II’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is RED (RARE) and his Accent Color is BLACK (S TIER).

View OL.80’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

ROADMAP Update:

CUSTOM MECH-JORDAN SHOES (PHYSICAL COLLECTIBLE OBJECTS)

DELIVERABLE: Create + refine 64 “Mech-Jordan” physical art works

STATUS: First four Mech-Jordans are COMPLETE

EST. COMPLETION: All 64 complete 6 months after end of Machine Madness tournament

DESCRIPTION: Physical art implementing actual authentic Air Jordan shoe (single) and integrating Brooklyn N/A’s labour-intensive “mech-style” using circuitry, mechanical, wires, etc. Custom painted (monocolor) by artist.

TASK SIZE: HUGE

COMPLETED BY: Brooklyn N/A

OUTSOURCED HELP? NO

FIRST FOUR PHYSICAL ART PIECES ALREADY COMPLETED!

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?