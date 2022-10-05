Shavkat Rakhmonov bumps Jorge Masvidal from the welterweight top 10 in latest UFC rankings update

Jorge Masvidal has fallen out of the UFC’s welterweight top 10 rankings, being replaced by Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Over the course of the last few years, Jorge Masvidal hasn’t quite enjoyed the success he did upon breaking out into the mainstream in 2019. He lost consecutive title bouts to Kamaru Usman and, most recently, was handily beaten by rival Colby Covington in what proved to be a fairly one-sided affair.

Many have wondered if and when Masvidal would return to the Octagon but even with there being so much uncertainty, he still maintained his place in the welterweight rankings.

Now, however, he’ll have to sit back and deal with the fact that he’s been bumped down out of the top 10, as confirmed by UFC.com.

Rising star Shavkat Rakhmonov has moved up into the #10 spot and directly above him, Vicente Luque now sits at #9, with both men appearing to be more active than ‘Gamebred’.

Masvidal still hold a special place in MMA folklore as the man behind so many great sayings as well as so many great moments, not least of which his knockout of Ben Askren and his win over Nate Diaz that helped him capture the BMF title.

Alas, he seems to be spending a lot of time focusing on things outside of his fighting career, even though he’s recently declared that he still plans on becoming UFC welterweight champion one day.

Leon Edwards is a former rival of his and now that he’s the champ, it’s a match-up that could actually take place – so long as the Miami native is able to finally get back in the win column.

Do you think there is any way in which Jorge Masvidal can work his way back to a title shot, and perhaps even become a world champion? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

