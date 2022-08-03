Shane Burgos wants to stay in the UFC but “would love to hear some other numbers” in free agency

Shane Burgos fought out his UFC contract and although he wants to stay with the promotion he is hoping to hear other offers in free agency.

Burgos is coming off a fan-friendly decision win over Charles Jourdain in a fight both men threw down. After the fight, Burgos revealed he had fought out his contract and although he wants to remain a UFC fighter he says it wouldn’t be right if he didn’t hear what other promotions would offer him.

“I love being in the UFC,” Burgos said on The MMA Hour. “I love being a UFC fighter. But it doesn’t make sense for me to not ‘test the waters,’ but we’ll see what they come back with. It would be negligent of me and disrespectful to my family to not even hear other numbers, and I would love to hear some other numbers. I’m not going to be sitting back for four or five months waiting for a deal, but yeah, you want to throw some numbers at me, I’m definitely open to listen.”

Currently, Shane Burgos is 15-3 as a pro and 8-3 in the UFC with notable wins over Jourdain, Makwan Amirkhani, Cub Swanson, and Billy Quarantillo. He’s also ranked 14th at featherweight and a fan-favorite so it would make sense for the UFC to re-sign him, but Burgos wants to see what free agency is all about.

“The first time I did it, I felt like it was even more taboo,” Burgos said. “I feel like nowadays, a lot more fighters are doing it. It’s becoming way more common. The first time I did it, I was more nervous, like most people aren’t really doing this, and back then, nobody was talking about it in interviews. It’s like, hush-hush. Now, it’s a lot more common.”

Do you think Shane Burgos re-signs with the UFC?