UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena among five fighters to get indefinite sits

The UFC 277 medical suspensions have been revealed and both Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena have been suspended indefinitely.

In the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday in Dallas, Nunes dominated Pena over five rounds to reclaim her bantamweight title. In the fight, Pena suffered a nasty cut while Nunes had damage on her face and both women were suspended indefinitely.

The co-main event of UFC 277 saw Brandon Moreno win the interim flyweight title with a TKO win over Kai Kara-France. Moreno suffered a nasty cut that will see him be suspended for 45 days while the Kiwi got 60 days.

Anthony Smith, meanwhile, who suffered a broken ankle got suspended for 30 days while Derrick Lewis who suffered a TKO loss was also suspended for 30 days.

The other three fighters that got suspended indefinitely after UFC 277 were Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, and Adam Fugitt.

The full UFC 277 suspensions are as follows (h/t MMAJunkie):

Amanda Nunes: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 45 days

Julianna Pena: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 60 days

Brandon Moreno: Suspended 45 days

Kai Kara-France: Suspended 60 days

Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended 30 days

Derrick Lewis: Suspended 30 days

Alexandre Pantoja: Suspended 7 days

Alex Perez: Suspended 7 days

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended 7 days

Anthony Smith: Suspended 30 days

UFC 277 Prelim fighter suspensions:

Alex Morono: Suspended 10 days

Matthew Semelsberger: Suspended 14 days

Drew Dober: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days

Rafael Alves: Suspended 60 days

Hamdy Abdelwahab: Suspended 30 days

Don’Tale Mayes: Suspended 10 days

Drakkar Klose: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days

Rafa Garcia: Suspended 10 days

Michael Morales: Suspended 60 days

Adam Fugitt: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days

Joselyne Edwards: Suspended 10 days

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 30 days

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended 7 days

Ihor Petieria: Suspended 60 days

Orion Cosce: Suspended 10 days

Blood Diamond: Suspended 10 days

Are you surprised by any UFC 277 suspensions? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!