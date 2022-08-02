UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena among five fighters to get indefinite sits

The UFC 277 medical suspensions have been revealed and both Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena have been suspended indefinitely.
In the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday in Dallas, Nunes dominated Pena over five rounds to reclaim her bantamweight title. In the fight, Pena suffered a nasty cut while Nunes had damage on her face and both women were suspended indefinitely.
The co-main event of UFC 277 saw Brandon Moreno win the interim flyweight title with a TKO win over Kai Kara-France. Moreno suffered a nasty cut that will see him be suspended for 45 days while the Kiwi got 60 days.
Anthony Smith, meanwhile, who suffered a broken ankle got suspended for 30 days while Derrick Lewis who suffered a TKO loss was also suspended for 30 days.
The other three fighters that got suspended indefinitely after UFC 277 were Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, and Adam Fugitt.
The full UFC 277 suspensions are as follows (h/t MMAJunkie):
Amanda Nunes: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 45 days
Julianna Pena: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 60 days
Brandon Moreno: Suspended 45 days
Kai Kara-France: Suspended 60 days
Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended 30 days
Derrick Lewis: Suspended 30 days
Alexandre Pantoja: Suspended 7 days
Alex Perez: Suspended 7 days
Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended 7 days
Anthony Smith: Suspended 30 days
UFC 277 Prelim fighter suspensions:
Alex Morono: Suspended 10 days
Matthew Semelsberger: Suspended 14 days
Drew Dober: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days
Rafael Alves: Suspended 60 days
Hamdy Abdelwahab: Suspended 30 days
Don’Tale Mayes: Suspended 10 days
Drakkar Klose: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days
Rafa Garcia: Suspended 10 days
Michael Morales: Suspended 60 days
Adam Fugitt: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days
Joselyne Edwards: Suspended 10 days
Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 30 days
Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended 7 days
Ihor Petieria: Suspended 60 days
Orion Cosce: Suspended 10 days
Blood Diamond: Suspended 10 days
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM