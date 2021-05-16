Edson Barboza reacts after odd knockout win over Shane Burgos at UFC 262

UFC featherweight veteran Edson Barboza reacted after odd his knockout win over Shane Burgos in what was the “Fight of the Night” at UFC 262.

Barboza and Burgos went back-and-forth in an absolute war that saw both men sling heavy leather and nasty kicks at each other for as long as the fight lasted. After two competitive rounds, Barboza landed a right hand on Burgos in the third round. It didn’t appear to be a particularly hard shot, but almost immediately Burgos stumbled backwards as his brain shut off and he was knocked out by Barboza’s follow-up punches in the ground. It was a very odd knockout and very concerning for medical officials as Burgos was sent to the hospital following the fight for a CT scan, though apparently, he is feeling better already.

Following the win over Burgos, Barboza spoke to reporters at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference and explained that he was just as confused about the finish as all of us.

“I really don’t understand. I know I connected a good one because I felt it, but I felt like he shook a little bit and something happened and he went again and then went down. So I was like, ‘OK, let’s go finish him.’ I need to watch it because I really don’t know what happened. I connected with the right overhand, but I don’t remember,” Barboza said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

For Barboza, the win over Burgos marks his second straight victory at 145lbs after beating Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision in his last fight. He also has a split decision loss to Dan Ige in the weight class that many fans felt he won. Overall, Barboza seems to have found the right weight class and even at age 35 it appears he still is a serious contender.

What do you think is next for Edson Barboza after knocking out Shane Burgos at UFC 262?