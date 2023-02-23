Daniel Cormier explains why he is against an immediate rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovksi

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he is against an immediate rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

It was indeed lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) vs featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) at UFC 284 earlier this month. The super fight saw Makhachev defeat ‘The Great’ via unanimous decision, in his first title defence. Volkanovski fell short in his quest to become a two division champion, but held on to his No. 1 spot in the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Following the loss, Volkanovski took to ‘Twitter’ suggesting a rematch later this year in Abu Dhabi.

“Let’s run it back and give the people what they want! @MAKHACHEVMMA”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is saying – not so fast – on that rematch. Cormier believes the two fighters should fight within their own divisions first.

Cormier, 43, speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’ had this to say about a potential rematch (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Islam’s got work to do in his own weight class and so does Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski owes it to Yair Rodriguez to go and give him an opportunity to try to become the undisputed champion of the world.”

Continuing the UFC commentator said:

“And I don’t know if it’s fair to Beneil Dariush if he beats Charles Oliveira to not get his chance to fight for the lightweight championship of the world. This is the danger in superfights: You get a close superfight, (and) people are clamoring to see it again. When, in reality, we have two divisions that need the champions back in order to really give us a little clarity.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s assessment that Makhachev and Volkanovski should focus on their own divisions first, before entertaining a rematch? Or, would you like to see the two champions fight in Abu Dhabi next?

