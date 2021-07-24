Holly Holm wants to “avenge” Miesha Tate loss to get the “sour taste” out of her month

Holly Holm wants to avenge her UFC 196 loss to Miesha Tate.

Holm was defending her bantamweight title for the first time against Tate back in 2016. It was a back-and-forth fight but heading into the fifth, it was clear Holm was winning. Yet, in the fifth round, Tate got ahold of Holm’s back and submitted her.

Now that Tate has returned to the sport with a win over Marion Reneau, Holm believes the rematch makes sense.

“For me, I think the Miesha fight makes the most sense because that’s a loss that I want to avenge,” Holm told MMA Junkie. “Even in the fight, it wasn’t one of those fights I was getting dominated in. I was winning and doing very well up until the end of the fight, and it leaves kind of a sour taste in your mouth and I want to make it right. I know Miesha is always down for a challenge, so I’m not sure why we shouldn’t make the fight happen.”

Holly Holm says she is now 100 percent and is looking to return soon. She knows if she and Tate have their rematch the winner would get a title shot.

Although Holm lost the first one, she says she has a ton of confidence in herself and believes she would beat Tate.

“Now my MMA game is a lot more well-rounded than it was when I fought her,” Holm said. “I know there was a lot of talk about waiting for the rematch with Ronda, but the rematch with Ronda would’ve gone the same as the first. I’m not one of those who wants to try to make my entire career around one person. I wanted to keep challenging myself as a fighter, so it made sense to me to take whatever challenge was next at the time. I can’t ever go back and say, ‘Oh, I regret doing that.’

“Maybe that helped me learn even more after that fight to be the better fighter that I am today,” Holm added. “Rather than look back and say, ‘Woulda, coulda, shoulda,’ I want to do something about it and keep training and learning and getting better. I’m a completely different fighter than I was back then.”

Would you like to see Holly Holm vs. Miesha Tate 2?