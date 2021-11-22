Conor McGregor pays tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after legend is sacked by Manchester United

Conor McGregor sent a heartfelt farewell message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the football legend was sacked by Manchester United.

United made the decision to part ways with their former star player turned manager, Solskjaer, following the Red Devils humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The club has seemingly been in poor form for several weeks now, which resulted in recent embarrassing losses to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is a longtime supporter of Manchester United and previously expressed his interest in purchasing the world renown football club (see that here).

After news broke that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been relieved of his managerial duties, the former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter where he paid tribute to the United legend.

I want to give a major shout out, and a huge thank you to the living legend that is Ole Gunnar Solskjær!

Ole you are forever, Sir!

Icon! Inspiration! Hero! Legend!

Thank you Ole ❤️ @ManUtd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2021

“This is what “Forever Legend” looks like!” – McGregor shared in a second post showcasing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring the goal to win Manchester United the Champions League.

Conor McGregor last competed in July where he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. That setback marked the Irishman’s second in a row and third in his past four fights overall.

‘Notorious’ was recently seen salivating over the UFC Vegas 42 main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez, so perhaps McGregor is gunning for a rematch with ‘Blessed’ in his next Octagon appearance.

In addition to Conor McGregor, the now former Manchester United manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received a number of heartfelt messages from the squads players.

You always gave everything and everyone knows you are a legend at @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lXtb5MR7bc — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) November 21, 2021

“You always gave everything and everyone knows you are a legend at Manchester United!” – Goalkeeper David De Gea wrote.

You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021

“You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend.” – Captain Harry Maguire wrote.

Club legend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dhef4U0T2A — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 21, 2021

“Club legend.” – Forward Marcus Rashford wrote.