Sean Strickland claims Raymond Daniels once KO’d Tony Ferguson in sparring

What happens in an MMA gym during sparring sessions generally stays in-house, but Sean Strickland claims he saw Raymond Daniels head kick KO Tony Ferguson.

Strickland, the current seventh-ranked UFC middleweight, is known for being brash and that trend continued when a fan asked him if he had ever sparred ‘El Cucuy’. To no surprise, Sean is not a fan of Tony and even claimed that Daniels, a current Bellator fighter, once knocked Ferguson out cold.

Yeah he's a cunt lol! Raymond Daniel's pulled a head kick once and Tony got mad about it because he didn't throw it hard so the next kick he knocked Tony out… https://t.co/BmLappxkDX — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

“Yeah he’s a c**t lol! Raymond Daniel’s pulled a head kick once and Tony got mad about it because he didn’t throw it hard so the next kick he knocked Tony out…,” Strickland wrote on Twitter.

Strickland was then asked if he could’ve taken the head kick and replied by suggesting he doesn’t let Daniels throw kicks in sparring and when he does, he ends their session.

Na man everytime Raymond pulls a kick I stop sparring and thank him lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 29, 2021

“Na man everytime Raymond pulls a kick I stop sparring and thank him lol,” Strickland added.

Of course, it isn’t known if this KO truly happened as there is no video proof and just the word of Sean Strickland. With that said, the middleweight contender doesn’t have much of a reason to lie, so perhaps Raymond Daniels did KO Tony Ferguson in sparring with a head kick.

If Strickland is telling the truth, it would be the first recording of Ferguson being knocked out. ‘El Cucuy’ does have a TKO loss on his professional record, but that was due to the referee stopping his fight with Justin Gaethje. Other than that, Ferguson is as durable as they come and very tough man to finish.

Sean Strickland, meanwhile, is set to headline a Fight Night card on February 5 against Jack Hermansson. He’s coming off a lopsided decision win over Uriah Hall and should he beat ‘The Joker’ could very well get a title shot.

What do you make of Sean Strickland claiming Tony Ferguson was knocked out by Raymond Daniels in sparring?