Former UFC fighter Yoshinori Horie claims he was “deceived” into performing sex acts on men

Former UFC fighter and current RIZIN standout Yoshinori Horie claims he was “deceived” into performing sex acts to fund his MMA career.

Horie (12-3 MMA) made his lone Octagon appearance at UFC 240 in July of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Hakeem Dawodu. Since then, the ‘Rising Star’ has gone 4-1, including three straight victories under the RIZIN banner.

The 26-year-old lightweight took to social media on Sunday afternoon where he revealed that he was previously “deceived” into performing sex acts in order to fund his MMA career.

1時間もしないで確か2万円を貰ったけどかなりデカかった！立ちっぱなしで8時間やるバイト2日分を短時間で超えて格闘技に向き合えた！

今はかなり辛いけど生きている限り俺は夢を追いかけることができる！

そして同性愛者じゃなく女性が好き！

格闘技をするために生きていくお金のタメやった！ — Yoshinori Horie 堀江圭功 (@yossy05101) December 26, 2021

“Five years ago, when I was with a friend, I was told that I could get money just by handjob in Shibuya, but I followed him, but I thought it was like that AV! Lol I was told to hide my face with a solid mosaic and it was explained that it was not like that, but I was deceived in various ways lol I didn’t have the money and I really wanted to do martial arts on my own!”

Yoshinori Horie continued (h/t LowkickMMA):

“I got 20,000 yen in less than an hour, but it was pretty big! I was able to face martial arts in a short time, exceeding the amount of 2 days of part-time work that I do for 8 hours while standing! It’s pretty painful now, but as long as I’m alive I can chase my dreams! And I like women, not gays! I’ve done the money to live to do martial arts.”

Thankfully Yoshinori Horie no longer needs to engage in such activities in order to fund his MMA dreams. The RIZIN standout most recently competed back in November, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Hirotaka Nakada.

What do you think of Horie admitting that he used to perform sex acts on men?