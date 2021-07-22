Colby Covington explains why TJ Dillashaw will lose against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington explained why TJ Dillashaw will lose against Cory Sandhagen at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 event.

Dillashaw returns from a 30-month layoff this weekend when he takes on his former training partner Sandhagen in a potential No. 1 contender bout at 135lbs. Remember, Dillashaw never lost his belt in a fight, but rather gave it up when he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Dillashaw has been open about why he used PEDs before his fight with Henry Cejudo, but Covington doesn’t stand for anyone that cheats in MMA.

Speaking to James Lynch, Covington explained his rationale for why Dillashaw will lose to Sandhagen on Saturday, arguing that he’s mentally weak and that the track record of MMA fighters coming back from long layoffs due to PEDs use isn’t the strongest. As far as Covington is concerned, there isn’t anyone at bantamweight that Dillashaw can beat now.

“Usually the general track record when you come back from a steroid suspension, you don’t fare well. It doesn’t matter who they put in there against him, I just don’t see him being the same guy he was in the past,” Covington said. “Mentally when you take steroids and you have that advantage and that edge that you get from the lab, and then when you don’t have it, there’s a mental thing that it changes. He’s probably doubting himself. I mean that’s why he’s already pushed the fight back (from May to July) as it is. He probably has a lot of doubts. It doesn’t matter who they put him in there to fight, I just don’t see him coming back successfully and winning after coming back from a steroid suspension.”

Do you agree with the rationale that Colby Covington has for why TJ Dillashaw will lose against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32?