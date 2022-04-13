Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on a potential Henry Cejudo vs. Alex Volkanovksi fight

Sean O’Malley has shared his thoughts on the potential of a Henry Cejudo vs Alex Volkanovski fight.

Henry Cejudo ‘Triple C’, 35, (16-2 MMA), last fought back in May of 2020 at UFC 249 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA). At the post-fight interview, Cejudo announced his retirement.

Alex Volkanovski, ‘The Great’, 33, (24-1 MMA), just defeated ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-7 MMA) last Saturday, April 9th at UFC 273, successfully defending his title.

Cejudo has always maintained that he would unretire to fight UFC Champion Alex Volkanovski. Following Volkanovski’s recent victory, Cejudo has once again called him out taking to Twitter tweeting:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“You’ve inspired me to come back.”

“I would take you down and choke you out quicker than a McGregor relapse. Sign the contract.”

If Cejudo could get a fight secured with Volkanovski, the former Olympian would have a shot at becoming the first man ever to become a three-division UFC Champion.

In speaking with Helen Yee, ‘HelenYeeSports‘, Sean O’Malley had this to say about a Cejudo vs Volkanovski match-up:

“That’s a super interesting fight. Both dudes, shorter guys, stalky. It’s a super, super interesting fight. You can’t count Henry out, he’s done the things he’s done, he’s a super good competitor. You just can’t really count him out but I don’t know if I see him going in there and taking out Volkanovski.”

Sean O’Malley continued:

“Volkanovski has got to be up there, pound for pound top 3 right now, top 2 maybe even. He’s super active and has beaten the top, top guys, Max, Zombie, Ortega. Henry has got a completely different style than all of those guys, similar style to Volkanovski.

Yea, it’s an interesting fight – will the UFC make it?”

What are your thoughts on the potential of a cage match between Cejudo and Volkanovski? Who do you think would come out ahead if such a fight came to fruition?