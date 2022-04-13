Chael Sonnen says Colby Covington should make demands for potential Khamzat Chimaev fight: “Colby is gonna have to put his foot down”

Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on a potential Colby Covington vs Khamzat Chimaev match-up.

Khamzat Chimaev is coming off a victory over Gilbert Burns at this past Saturday’s UFC 273 event in Jacksonville, Florida. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) defeated Burns (20-5 MMA) by unanimous decision, enabling the Swede to keep his undefeated record.

UFC President, Dana White, had commented prior to the fight that should Chimaev defeat Burns, the next fight to make would be Covington vs Chimaev match-up at an ABC-televised event this summer.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) is coming off a win against Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) this past March at UFC 272.

Chael Sonnen in speaking on his YouTube channel has shared his insight onto whether or not Colby should take this fight (h/t MMAJunkie):

“That could only happen if it’s a No. 1 contenders fight. I don’t know how you’re going to get Colby, who is ranked No.1 – everybody ranked No. 1 gets to fight for a world championship except Colby Covington. So, what do you give that guy? You’re gonna put him in the main event, now he’s going to 25 minutes? 25 minutes with Chimaev. Chimaev and Colby, because of the way they fight, 25 minutes changes your life.”

Sonnen continued questioning why Colby would want to agree to fight Chimaev:

“I’m only asking you, for what? There’s a point in your career where because to compete, for nothing else. But when you start winning main events and you keep winning main events like Colby just did, you’re the interim champion, you never lose, they take your belt away. You beat the ‘BMF’ champ but they never put the strap around you. In all fairness, at some point, Colby is gonna have to put his foot down.”

Of course if Chimaev was to get in the Octagon with Covington and win, it could mean a title shot in the near future for ‘Borz’.

Do you agree with Sonnen that Colby should only take the fight with Chimaev is if he’s guaranteed a title shot with a win? Would you like to see Chimaev vs Covington & who do you think would win?