Sean O’Malley says Francis Ngannou is not in a “great position” after UFC 270 win: “You can’t do that to your boss”

Bantamweight standout Sean O’Malley does not envy the current situation of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Despite cementing his status as the “baddest man on the planet” at last weekend’s UFC 270 event, Ngannou’s future with the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion remains up in the air.

Prior to defeating Ciryl Gane last Saturday night in Anaheim, ‘The Predator’ had made it clear that he had no intentions of fighting again on his current UFC deal. Ngannou cited poor pay and Dana White’s unwillingness to negotiate as the reasons for his frustration.

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on the ongoing battle between Ngannou and the Ultimate Fighting Championship during Episode 50 of his YouTube show.

“I’m not sure if we talked too much about Dana not putting the belt around Francis. I think, dude, if you’re going to go out there and just talk sh*t about the boss and the company… You can’t just expect no backlash. Right? I mean it makes sense that… Dana is running a business,” O’Malley explained (9:20 mark of the video). “And his heavyweight champion, the one who is the main f*cking champ. The baddest dude on planet earth is just every interview he gets, talking sh*t. And I don’t want to say talking sh*t in a bad way. I guess he is just talking facts. But it is talking sh*t and you can’t do that to the UFC. You can’t do that to Dana. You can’t do that to your boss.”

Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) most recently competed at last months UFC 269 event where he defeated Raulian Paiva via first round TKO. That win marked Suga’s third stoppage victory in a row, as he had previously scored finishes over Kris Moutinho and Thomas Almeida.

Do you agree with the ‘Suga Show’ that Francis Ngannou is in an unenviable spot following his win at UFC 270?