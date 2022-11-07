Sean O’Malley attempts to clear the air on Bryce Mitchell controversy: “Never called brice an inbred”

Sean O’Malley has claimed that he did not call Bryce Mitchell an inbred following their recent back and forth on social media.

At UFC 280 last month, Sean O’Malley did what many thought he couldn’t by defeating Petr Yan. He did so via split decision, establishing himself as the number one contender at bantamweight.

Of course, many fans, pundits and fighters alike picked against him – including Bryce Mitchell.

The featherweight contender made the following prediction about how the bout would go.

“I also have to pick Yan over O’Malley. The reason being is because once again, O’Malley hasn’t even earned that spot. He’s used his mouth to get him that fight. His YouTube followers ain’t gonna help him once the cage doors get locked.”

O’Malley, in a short and sweet reply after he’d won the fight, had the following to say to the rising featherweight.

“Your dad f***ed his sister to make you.”

Mitchell then issued a reply during an interview with Sportskeeda.

“Yah he called me inbred. I’m gonna deal with that when I see him. He’s gonna have to move up I’m sure, he’s six-foot something tall…he needs to…he needs to move up a weight class. And I do believe that we’re gonna clash. He can pick how he wants to, but he’s gonna lose.”

In the latest development, O’Malley has refuted such a claim.

Never called brice an inbred — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 5, 2022

“Never called brice an inbred”

O’Malley vs Mitchell?

Considering how close he is to a title shot at 135 pounds, we don’t think O’Malley is going to move up anytime soon.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has a big test at UFC 282 to focus on in the form of Ilia Topuria.

What are your thoughts on the feud between Bryce Mitchell and Sean O’Malley? Who would win in a fight between them? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

