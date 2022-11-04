Bryce Mitchell issues warning to Sean O’Malley following inbred insults

Bryce Mitchell has issued a warning to Sean O’Malley following ‘inbred’ insults.

It was at UFC 280 that Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) entered the Octagon in a bantamweight bout. The judges awarded a split decision victory to ‘Sugar’. Fans and fighters alike took issue with that decision, feeling Yan had been robbed of the win.

- Advertisement -

One of the fighters, Bryce Mitchell (15-0 MMA) got into a war-of-words with O’Malley both prior to and after the October 22nd bout. O’Malley and Mitchell engaged in a ‘Twitter’ feud, with ‘Thug Nasty’ proclaiming the bantamweight star was undeserving of a fight with Yan and predicted Yan would ultimately defeat O’Malley.

It was O’Malley who directed this comment to Mitchell prior to his victory over Petr Yan:

- Advertisement -

“Your dad f***ed his sister to make you.”

That comment does not fall into the ‘play nice’ category.

It was during an interview with ‘Sportskeeda MMA‘, that Mitchell, obviously offended, responded to Sean o’Malley’s comments:

“Yah he called me inbred. I’m gonna deal with that when I see him. He’s gonna have to move up I’m sure, he’s six-foot something tall…he needs to…he needs to move up a weight class. And I do believe that we’re gonna clash. He can pick how he wants to, but he’s gonna lose.”

- Advertisement -

It is true that O’Malley has hinted at a future move to featherweight and if he does, Bryce Mitchell will be waiting for him.

In the meantime, Mitchell is preparing for his bout with Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA) at UFC 282 which takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both fighters will enter the Octagon with unblemished records, but after UFC 282 one will be handed their first loss.

Would you like to see an O’Malley vs Mitchell fight? Do you think ‘Thug Nasty’ would put ‘Sugar’ down?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -