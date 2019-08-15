UFC rankings update: Valentina Shevchenko passes Conor McGregor

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC Uruguay card, and as expected, there have been some big changes.

Perhaps the biggest changes in these new UFC rankings concern flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who defeated Liz Carmouche in the UFC Uruguay main event. With this victory, Shevchenko breezed past long-absent MMA superstar Conor McGregor on the official pound-for-pound list.

See the latest UFC rankings below (via MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Jon Jones

3. Khabib Nurmagomedov

4. Henry Cejudo

5. Max Holloway

6. Amanda Nunes

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Robert Whittaker

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Stipe Miocic

12. Valentina Shevchenko +1

13. Conor McGregor -1

14. Tyron Woodley

15. Jessica Andrade

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Rogerio Bontorin +1

8. Brandon Moreno -1

9. Matt Schnell

10. Kai Kara France +1

11. (T) Ryan Benoit -1

11. (T) Jordan Espinosa +1

13. Alex Perez

14. Mark De La Rosa +1

15. Raulian Paiva -1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Raphael Assuncao

4. Petr Yan

5. Pedro Munhoz

6. Dominick Cruz

7. Cody Garbrandt

8. Jimmie Rivera

9. Cory Sandhagen

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Arnold Allen

13. Shane Burgos

14. Ryan Hall

15. Mirsad Bektic

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Dustin Poirier INTERIM

2. Tony Ferguson

3. Conor McGregor

4. Donald Cerrone

5. Justin Gaethje

6. Al Iaquinta

7. Edson Barboza

8. Kevin Lee

9. Anthony Pettis

10. Paul Felder

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Charles Oliveira

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Dan Hooker

15. Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Darren Till

7. (T) Anthony Pettis +1

7. (T) Stephen Thompson

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Robbie Lawler

13. Elizeu dos Santos

14. Vicente Luque *NR

15. Neil Magny -1

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ROBERT WHITTAKER

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)

2. Yoel Romero

3. Kelvin Gastelum

4. Jack Hermansson

5. Ronaldo Souza

6. Chris Weidman

7. Paulo Costa

8. Derek Brunson

9. Jared Cannonier

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Brad Tavares

12. Uriah Hall

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Anderson Silva

15. Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. (T) Volkan Oezdemir

7. (T) Corey Anderson +1

9. Glover Teixeira +1

10. Aleksandar Rakic +1

11. Johnny Walker +1

12. Ilir Latifi -3

13 Nikita Krylov

14 Mauricio Rua

15 Misha Cirkunov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: DANIEL CORMIER

1. Stipe Miocic

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Junior dos Santos

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Cain Velasquez

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Blagoy Ivanov

11. Walt Harris

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Tai Tuivasa

14. Marcin Tybura

15. Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: JESSICA ANDRADE

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Nina Ansaroff

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Claudia Gadelha

6. Weili Zhang

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Carla Esparza +1

9. Alexa Grasso +1

10. Marina Rodriguez *NR

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres -5

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz -1

15. Cortney Casey -1

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Eye

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Liz Carmouche

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Joanne Calderwood

6. Andrea Lee

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Roxanne Modafferi

9. Lauren Murphy

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Mara Romero Borella

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya +1

8. Marion Reneau +1

9. Sara McMann +1

10. Irene Aldana +1

11. Macy Chiasson +1

12. Lina Lansberg +1

13. (T) Nicco Montano +2

13. (T) Sijara Eubanks +1

15. Bethe Correia *NR

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.