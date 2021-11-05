Dana White names the “four baddest women on Earth” ahead of UFC 268

UFC president Dana White has listed who he believes to be the four baddest women on Earth – within mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last few weeks there’s been a lot of debate about what it means to be elite in women’s MMA and who qualifies. In many instances, the UFC is home to the world’s greatest female fighters – but the likes of Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg serve as an exception to that.

When talking about who the baddest women in the game are right now, White unsurprisingly listed four UFC stars.

“Listen, in my opinion right now and before that fight, the four baddest women on Earth are Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Rose Namajunas, and Weili Zhang. So anything can happen on Saturday night. The interesting thing about Rose is she’s so unassuming. She’s so quiet and so sweet and a tiny little thing. She will knock you dead with her hands, with her feet, she has that female knockout power. And so does Weili.”

Quotes via MMA News

Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas, of course, will meet at UFC 268 on Saturday night with the UFC strawweight title on the line.

