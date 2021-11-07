Colby Covington tells Jorge Masvidal to pull out of his fight with Leon Edwards: “Let’s run in the first quarter of the first part of the year”

Colby Covington told Jorge Masvidal to pull out of his fight with Leon Edwards: “Let’s run in the first quarter of the first part of (2022).”

Covington fought his archrival, Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 268 and came away on the losing end of a unanimous decision at the end of the 25 minutes. Although Covington had his moments in the fight, he wasn’t able to do enough damage to the champ, and he didn’t utilize enough effective wrestling to win the decision. While it was a close fight and Covington proved that he’s an elite welterweight by taking Usman to the brink of defeat, once again it was the champ who pulled off the victory over Covington.

For Covington, he now has two losses to Usman, so he will have to work his way back up the UFC welterweight title ladder while Usman fights other contenders. But if you ask Covington, the most logical step is to book him against his former friend and teammate at ATT, Masvidal. Speaking to the media following UFC 268, Covington suggested Masvidal withdraw from his fight against Leon Edwards and take on Covington next year instead.

“I’ll fight whoever it takes to get back (to a rematch with Usman). I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate, Street Judas Jorge Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott (at UFC 269) and we should just run it. Let’s run it in the first quarter of the first part of the year. Let’s do it. That’s a heated rivaly. He talked so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me,” Covington said.

