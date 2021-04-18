Robert Whittaker responds after Israel Adesanya refers to him as his “son” following win over Kelvin Gastelum

Robert Whittaker responded after UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya referred to him as his “son” following a win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker won a lopsided unanimous decision over Gastelum in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 24 card. The Aussie was able to outstrike Gastelum on the feet and also take him down and control him with his wrestling as he won his third straight fight inside the Octagon. It was a big win for Whittaker and it should put him in line to fight for the belt in his next fight. Speaking to the media following the event, Whittaker had a message for Adesanya, saying that he wants to fight him this fall in Australia.

Will we see Stylebender vs the Reaper next 🤔 #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/o0j6y6JxGe — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

“I think we should talk mate. I think it’s about times we cross pass once again. I think we can get a sold-out stadium. They might even open up the borders for Australia in September. Let’s make that happen. Let’s see if we can get that stadium back home,” Whittaker said.

Michael Bisping, who was conducting the interview, then asked Whittaker what he thought about Adesanya’s tweets about the fight, where he referred to Whittaker a his “son.” The former champ couldn’t help but give it a chuckle and said that, since Adesanya knocked him out back at UFC 243, that the champ has the trash-talking rights to go after him. That being said, Whittaker wants Adesanya to know that he’ll have new tricks up his sleeve.

“It’s him. It is what it is. He gets the trash-talking rights, right? He beat me last time. I’m going to work hard. I think I’ve got some tricks he hasn’t seen yet, and I think I’ll give him a good run,” Whittaker said.

