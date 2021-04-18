Conor McGregor attempts to smear UFC rival Nate Diaz with accusations of steroid use

UFC superstar Conor McGregor attempted to smear his longtime rival Nate Diaz with accusations of past steroid use from the Stockton native.

McGregor took to social media where he noted that USADA has tested him twice this week, which he had no problem doing. What bothers McGregor, however, is two-fold. One, he doesn’t like that USADA changed the rules so that failed drug tests don’t come out immediately until the athlete goes through a process. And two, there have been a lot of fighters who have tested positive only to be vindicated due to tainted supplements.

McGregor was obviously frustrated and he took to social media to suggest that Diaz, one of his biggest rivals in the sport, used steroids and USADA was able to blow it over for him.

Usada tested me right before this. Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means –

1. They can keep it quiet.

2. Tainted supplement bullshit excuses are accepted pic.twitter.com/6Vqii96Z4o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

.@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Diaz responds to these accusations from McGregor. Clearly, he is not happy that so many fighters have been able to get lesser suspensions from USADA because they claimed to have used tainted supplements, but it was surprising to see him throw Diaz under the bus. You can be sure that Diaz will pipe in at some point.

Do you think we will ever see the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Daiz?