Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya get the Marvel Comics treatment ahead of UFC 243

As UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya prepare to unify their titles in the main event of UFC 243, the anticipation is high. There have been many who believe this fight will break UFC records for highest attendance, and it is widely considered the biggest fight in Oceanic history given the pair’s ties to Australia and New Zealand.

While both Whittaker and Adesanya are confident heading into this matchup, the UFC has set this fight up to be a spectacle for those in Australia as they have Marvel Stadium playing host to UFC 243.

Just days away from the event, the host of the event, Marvel, went above and beyond for Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, giving them their own Marvel superhero treatment, in a video posted by ESPN MMA. In this special video, Marvel looks back at the trails taken by both Whittaker and Adesanya to get to this main event, including their rises to their respective titles.

Robert Whittaker hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since UFC 225 when he defeated Yoel Romero. For Israel Adesanya, this will be his first opportunity at undisputed UFC gold after he defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in April.

Marvel also created cover art for UFC 243, which was shared by ESPN MMA as well.

Both Whittaker and Adesanya were captured watching and reacting to the video that Marvel created for them, with “The Last Stylebender” showing tons of excitement, while Whittaker called it “cool”.

After watching the video Adesanya was captured saying “That was dope. That’s definitely some superhero-villain sh*t. Guess who is the villain?”

As Marvel Stadium plays host to UFC 243, it seems only fitting that the two fighters involved in the main event and quite possibly the biggest fight in the region’s history, become superheroes created by Marvel.

Here is how you can watch UFC 243 which takes place Saturday, October 5 in the U.S. and Sunday, October 6, in Melbourne, Australia.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/3/2019.