Robbie Lawler issues classic response when asked how he’s dealing with pandemic

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler issued a classic response when he was asked how he’s coping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Contrary to his reputation as one of the most violent fighters in MMA, Lawler has always been fairly reclusive and soft-spoken. During a virtual scrum ahead of his short-notice UFC Vegas 8 scrap with Neil Magny, the former welterweight titleholder was asked how he’s been fairing during the pandemic.

He responded in classic Robbie Lawler fashion.

.@Ruthless_RL on what his life has been like lately: “I like being alone. I like social distancing.” Watch full video: https://t.co/QOVqrfgJpa pic.twitter.com/pDiFplgHCZ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 27, 2020

“Just trying to work on my skills, switching up my diet, hanging out with the family,” he said when asked what he’s been up to during the pandemic. “Same old, same old. Obviously, people out there are acting a little crazy, but I’m ok with it, how everything’s going.

“I like being alone, I like social distancing,” Lawler added with a laugh.

Lawler will enter his fight with Neil Magny on a three-fight skid, having recently come up short to Colby Covington by decision, Ben Askren via a controversial submission, and Rafael dos Anjos via decision. His last victory occurred in July 2017, when he picked up a victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Lawler reigned over the UFC welterweight division from late 2014 until mid 2016. He won the title with a decision victory over Johny Hendricks, defended it with a fifth-round TKO over Rory MacDonald and a decision win over Caros Condit, and ultimately lost it to Tyron Woodley when he succumbed to a first-round knockout.

At 38 years old, the former champion is 28-14 overall. While he’s struggled to produce wins of late, he could take a big step back into the welterweight top-10 if he’s able to take out Magny this weekend.