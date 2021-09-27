Robbie Lawler discusses the stoppage in his UFC 266 rematch with Nick Diaz: “I felt like it was an accumulation”

Robbie Lawler has given his thoughts on the stoppage at the end of his win over Nick Diaz at UFC 266 last Saturday.

In what proved to be an entertaining clash between the two veterans, Lawler managed to exact revenge on Diaz with a TKO win in the third round of their encounter in Las Vegas.

Some fans were hoping we’d see a bit more from the pair beyond the third but after Diaz opted to retire from the contest, the bout came to a premature end.

When asked about what went down in the post-fight press conference, “Ruthless” gave his own thoughts on the incident.

“I felt like it was an accumulation,” Lawler said. “But I think I caught him with a little check hook and caught him with a left after that and when he went down, I hit him with an uppercut. But I think he wanted me to follow him down and I was like let’s continue the freaking fun stuff.

“He’s a warrior. That was a rough fight. He was standing there right in the pocket. I throw hard shots and he was taking them. It was a lot of damage. When you go back and watch the fight, it was war, a three round war and I hit pretty hard. Just wasn’t his night.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

These two warriors are going to go down in history for being amongst the most exciting competitors of their generation – and that much goes without saying. Moving forward, though, it’s worth considering whether or not either will fight in the UFC again.

Is there a chance we could see Nick Diaz or Robbie Lawler get back into the Octagon before they hang up their gloves? Let us know your thoughts on their future down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!