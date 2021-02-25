Max Holloway believes Calvin Kattar win was the “best performance” of his career

Max Holloway believes his Fight Island win over Calvin Kattar was the best of his career.

In the main event of the card, Holloway was looking to snap his two-fight losing streak against the rising Kattar. Many pundits thought it would be a close fight but that was far from the case. The Hawaiian was the far superior striker and just picked apart Kattar for five rounds and came close to finishing the fight several times.

Although Holloway never got the finish it was a dominant performance from the former champion who cemented his case as the number one contender. According to the Hawaiian, it was the best performance of his career.

“No, I think that was my best performance out there,” Holloway said to ESPN. “We get better every time, right? That’s what we did. And to do it against a guy like Calvin Kattar who many hold him as one of the great boxers, not in our division but all of UFC.

“To have that performance against him was great. But, like I’ve been telling everybody, it takes two man, it takes two to tango,” Holloway added. “Calvin deserves just as much praise as I do. He was in there taking it, he was in there giving it. Nothing but respect to him. But I really believe that was my best performance for sure… I just felt like I was untouchable in there”

It was no doubt a great fight from Max Holloway who likely will get the winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title. Despite “Blessed” being 0-2 to the champion, many believe he won the rematch so the trilogy does make sense if Volkanovski wins. If Ortega wins, he already has a win over him, so Holloway would be in a good spot.

Do you think Max Holloway’s win over Calvin Kattar was the best performance of his career?