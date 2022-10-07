Rafael Fiziev takes aim at Justin Gaethje with derogatory post involving Conor McGregor

Rafael Fiziev has taken aim at Justin Gaethje with a derogatory post involving Conor McGregor.

Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) is ready to re-enter the Octagon after having his nose rebuilt following his loss to Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. A possible opponent was thought to be Conor McGregor (22-6).

The ‘Highlight’ expressed concern about accepting a fight with the Irishman as he wanted “fair competition”.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘ Gaethje said:

“Sounds to me like he’s (McGregor) off taking steroids right now, he’s not been drug tested by USADA in quite some time.”

Continuing the Arizona native said:

“If he’s on steroids, then give me steroids and let’s go. I have never taken performance-enhancing drugs and I do not want to fight people who take performance-enhancing drugs.”

Concluding Gaethje said:

“If I break my leg, I’m not taking steroids to heal my legs. He had the chance, to fight me, he didn’t fight me he picked cowboy, so yeah, I mean whatever, who cares.”

‘Ataman’ (12-1 MMA) is responding to Justin Gaethje’s call for ‘fair competition’ with regards to McGregor. Fiziev, who is currently ranked number 7 at lightweight, challenged ‘The Highlight’ to a fight.

Fiziev who had a similar nose surgery as Gaethje said:

“We need to know. We need to find out who is the nose job (king), who is better now. But he (Gaethje) still says nothing.”

Rafael also shared on ‘Twitter’ the following comment:

“USADA tested me 6 times this year, I’m available for fair competition bro @Justin_Gaetje unless you worried my skills will make it unfair.”

Most recently Fiziev took to ‘Twitter’ with a rather seductive video from a yacht with the caption:

❗️BREAKING: video of @Justin_Gaethje negotiating his next fight with Conor on his boat!😱 pic.twitter.com/IkIs5cuYDB — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) October 7, 2022

“BREAKING: video of @Justin_Gaethje negotiating his next fight with Conor on his boat!”

So far, Gaethje has not responded to the relentless callouts from Rafael Fiziev.

