Rafael Fiziev reacts following his majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286: “This picture was worth it”

UFC lightweight standout Rafael Fiziev went to war with Justin Gaethje in tonight’s UFC 286 co-main event.

Fiziev (12-2 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a fifth-round knockout victory over Rafael dos Anjos. ‘Ataman’ had earned eight of his twelve career wins by way of knockout ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since being defeated by Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Prior to that setback, ‘The Highlight’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in a bout that was given ‘Fight of the Year’ honors for 2021.

Tonight’s UFC 286 co-main event resulted in the thrilling back and forth affair that most fans and analysts were anticipating. Rafael Fiziev got the better of Justin Gaethje in round one, but ‘The Highlight’ responded with a strong second round. The final five minutes saw both men trading heavy leather but it appeared to be Gaethje getting better of the wild exchanges. After fifteen minutes of heart-pounding action, the former interim title holder in Gaethje was awarded a majority decision win.

Official UFC 286 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

The loss snapped a six-fight winning streak for Fiziev and left him bloodied and cut up. Despite the tough result, ‘Ataman’ let it be known that he was happy to have participated in such a war.

This picture was worth it 😅 pic.twitter.com/uJ8GVI17EB — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) March 19, 2023

“This picture was worth it 😅” – Rafael Fiziev captioned a photo on Twitter.

Although he took an L in the stats column, Fiziev’s stock likely only went up in defeat. ‘Ataman’ proved he can hang with the divisions very best, and still boasts a 6-2 record in the UFC. He also received a $50k bonus for ‘Fight of the Night‘.

Who would you like to see Rafael Fiziev fight next following his majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje in tonight’s UFC 286 co-main event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!