Rafael Dos Anjos unsure what’s next after UFC Vegas 58 loss to Rafael Fiziev, will “see what the future holds”

Rafael dos Anjos will be taking some time to assess things after being knocked out by Rafael Fiziev.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 58, dos Anjos and Fiziev mixed it up inside the UFC Apex. This was a pivotal lightweight collision as dos Anjos was the number seven-ranked UFC 155-pounder, while Fiziev held the number 10 spot.

By the end of the night, it was Fiziev who had his hand raised. He knocked out dos Anjos in the fifth round and looks to be on his way to top-five competition.

During the UFC Vegas 58 post-fight show, Rafael dos Anjos gave Fiziev his due (via MMAFighting.com).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“He’s a tough dude,” dos Anjos said. “I didn’t expect any less from him. I knew guys from east Europe, they’re always tough and I knew it would be a hard fight. Actually, his takedown defense impressed me a little bit but I got him down in the fourth [round], hit him with the flying knee, too.

“The fight was pretty close leading up to the fifth. I think I was probably a little bit ahead of him but that’s the game. I got caught, unfortunately.”

As far as what his future holds, dos Anjos said he’ll be spending time with his family before making a decision.

“I fought four months ago, I fought [Renato] Moicano, now I fought Fiziev tonight and I’ve got to go back home and enjoy my family a little bit,” dos Anjos said when addressing his future. “I was away for 16 months and a long layoff with two knee injuries and a hernia, too.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Now, it’s time to go back home and enjoy my family a little bit and see what the future holds.”