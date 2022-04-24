UFC Vegas 52 Bonus Report: Claudio Puelles earns ‘POTN’ for submission win over Clay Guida

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 52 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade.

The highly anticipated strawweight main event resulted in a first round submission victory for the former division champion in Andrade (see that here). Jessica was able to secure a rare standing arm triangle choke in the early moments of the opening round which eventually forced Lemos to tapout.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 52 featured a lightweight bout between Claudio Puelles (12-2 MMA) and Clay Guida (37-22 MMA). The contest ended in the very first round, this after ‘El Nino’ locked up a nasty kneebar submission that forced ‘The Carpenter’ to tapout (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Dwight Grant and Sergey Khandozhko earned fight of the night honors for their prelim scrap. Khandozhko stopped Grant in the second round with punches.

Performance of the night: Claudio Puelles pocketed an extra $50k for his first round submission victory over MMA legend Clay Guida in tonight’s UFC Vegas 52 co-main event.

Performance of the night: Jessica Andrade earned an extra $50k for her history-making submission in tonight’s event headliner. The former strawweight champion forced Amanda Lemos to submit after securing a rarely seen standing arm triangle choke.

Surprisingly, Charles Jourdain did not take home a performance of the night bonus for his sensational submission victory over Lando Vannata.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 52 event?