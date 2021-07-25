UFC Vegas 32 Results: Maycee Barber defeats Miranda Maverick (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main card.

Barber (8-2 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when she takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Future’ has suffered unanimous decision setbacks to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso in her most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick (9-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with Maycee Barber on a five-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Gillian Robertson at UFC 260.

Round one was more less dictated by Miranda Maverick who utilized some smooth striking and footwork to out point Maycee Barber. ‘The Future’ would land a couple of good shots before the horn, but likely not enough to earn her the round.

Round two was very similar to the opening frame. Miranda Maverick utilized forward pressure and some sharp combinations to clearly outpoint Barber, who seems happy to just be throwing single strikes. She will likely need a finish here in round three to avoid her third straight loss.

⚡️ HUGE finish to the second for Miranda Maverick! Five minutes remain for these flyweight prospects… #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/jJEHtR1vWV — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 24, 2021

Round three begins and Miranda Maverick catches Maycee Barber with a clean left hand. ‘The Future’ circles and then closes the distance. She shoots for a takedown and gets it. Ground and pound from Barber. Maverick scrambles and gets back up to her feet. Maycee hits her with a spinning back elbow and then dives on another takedown attempt. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 32 Result: Maycee Barber def. Miranda Maverick by split decision

