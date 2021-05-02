UFC Vegas 25 Results: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Highlights)

A light heavyweight bout featuring Ion Cutelaba taking on Dustin Jacoby takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event.

Cutelaba (15-6 MMA), who got physical with Jacoby at Friday’s faceoff, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Moldovan native is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Dustin Jacoby (14-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with Cutelaba sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort this past February, the American picked up a unanimous decision victory over Maxim Grishin.

Round one begins and Ion Cutelaba comes out quickly with a low kick followed by a left hand. Jacoby circles and then returns fire with a low kick of his own. Cutelaba leaps in with a big right hand that misses. Dustin Jacoby lands a nice jab and then another. He rips off a heavy low kick and then Ion swarms him with punches. The Moldovan forces the clinch and looks to take the fight to the floor. He does but Jacoby is quick to scramble back up to his feet. Cutelaba drags the fight back down to the canvas but once again Dustin is able to pop back up to his feet. Ion Cutelaba is landing some good shots while the fighters battle against the cage. He drags Jacoby to the floor and smashes him with more punches. Two minutes remain in the round. More big shots from Ion Cutelaba. This time elbows. Dustin is still defending himself but he needs to get his opponent off of him. Ion trips him back down to the floor and begins to unload some huge right hands. Thirty seconds remain now. Cutelaba searches for another takedown. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dustin Jacoby looks to come out quickly but Ion Cutelaba shoots in and scores an early takedown. The American quickly scrambles back to his feet and partially lands a high kick. Cutelaba appears to be slowing down. His punches do not have the same steam on them as they did in round one. Jacoby with a nice jab. Cutelaba replies with a good left hook. He shoots in for a takedown but Dustin is able to defend. Jacoby switches the position and pushes Ion against the cage. The fighters break and Dustin lands a good uppercut followed by a jab. Good shots from both fighters in the pocket. Ion leaps in with a left hand but Jacoby replies with a good jab and then a low kick. Both men are wearing heavy damage now. Dustin Jacoby rocks Ion Cutelaba with a right hand and then an uppercut. Both men are swinging wildly the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Cutelaba lands a low kick. Jacoby quickly fire back with a kick to the body and then another. That second kick appeared to stun Ion. Still, he leaps in with another set of punches including a big right hand. Jacoby with a high kick that smacks the chest of Cutelaba. Big shots now from the American. Both men appear to be tired but are still winging off big punches. Cutelaba’s punches have become completely telegraphed now. Dustin Jacoby leaps in with a flying knee. Just under two minutes remain in the third and final round. Both men seem happy to keep this fight standing. Wild punches thrown by both fighters. Jacoby shoots in and press Cutelaba against the cage. He lands a good body shot on the break. Another shot from Jacoby and this time he gets Ion Cutelaba to the ground.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)