Pros react after Curtis Blaydes stops Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus

By
Chris Taylor
-
Tonight’s UFC Columbus event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Curtis Blaydes taking on Chris Daukaus.

Blaydes (16-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2021, where he had scored a unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. That win was of course preceded by a nasty knockout loss to Derrick Lewis back at UFC Vegas 19.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Columbus event in hopes of rebounding from his recent knockout loss to ‘The Black Beast’. The Philadelphia native was KO’d by Lewis in the first round last December, a loss which had snapped his five-fight winning streak.

UFC Columbus, Curtis Blaydes, Chris Daukaus

Tonight’s UFC Columbus main event proved to be a short lived affair. To the surprise of many, Curtis Blaydes did not shoot for a single takedown in tonight’s main event. Instead, ‘Razor’ decided to showcase his improved striking skills, outpointing Daukaus on the feet in the opening five minutes. Then, at the start of round two, Blaydes landed a huge punch that sent Daukaus crashing down to the canvas. Curtis quickly pounced on his wounded opponent and promptly finished the fight off with ground and pound.

Official UFC Columbus Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus via TKO at 0:17 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blaydes vs. Daukaus’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Curtis Blaydes defeating Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus:

Who would you like to see Curtis Blaydes fight next following his TKO victory over Chris Daukaus at tonight’s UFC Columbus event?

