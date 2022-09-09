Pro fighters react after multiple altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland lead to UFC 279 press conference cancellation

Several pro fighters have reacted after altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland resulted in the cancellation of the UFC 279 press conference.

Today’s presser was cancelled prematurely after “all hell broke loose” backstage, this according to UFC President Dana White.

“Yeah, this ain’t gonna happen, I apologize, everybody, I am in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of the company. Trust me when I tell you, this was the right decision not to do this press conference right now. (Crowd boos) I hear ya, I’m with ya but for everybody’s safety this is the right decision, alright, I apologize. Thanks for coming,” White said to the crowd who attended the UFC 279 press conference.

The incident, which caused the press conference to be abruptly cancelled, occurred moments after Kevin Holland and his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez exited the stage for other fighters to come on.

According to MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani, ‘Borz’ kicked ‘Trailblazer’ in the chest due to some previous comments made by the self proclaimed “Big Mouth”.

“Khamzat Chimaev push kicked Holland in the chest. Chimaev was reacting to things Holland has said recently and it set him off, I’m told. Once that was broken up the Chimaev-Diaz part of the story popped off and then the bottles started flying.” – Helwani reported on Twitter.

After Nate Diaz and his team entered the fray, things apparently got worse as bottles started flying with former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn taking a couple to the head.

As expected, the backstage chaos at today’s UFC 279 press conference created quite the stir on social media. Several fighters shared their respective reactions to the news, see all of those below:

I heard Officer Holland went Denzel in Training Day backstage at the UFC press conference . 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

To much shit talk, people got smacked — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 9, 2022

Awaiting to see what happened @ufc backstage like: pic.twitter.com/KaLguFIfmt — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 8, 2022

Fighters stop acting like idiots before the fight . Don’t be messing up press conferences, weigh ins and fights . People pay their hard earned money to be apart of 😡😡😡 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

More fighter reactions to the altercations involving Kevin Holland, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz backstage at the UFC 279 press conference:

I’ve never cared about Mma news like I do right now. I need to know what happened backstage. Where is the videos? #ufc279 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 9, 2022

What a lame press conference #UFC279 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 8, 2022

Paulo showed up and fucked everyone up I guess — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 8, 2022

Let me get this straight. I flip a guy off and I'm the worst thing ever for the sport and have no sportsmanship. Mfers start a press conference brawl and crickets? Lol MMA SOCIAL Media ain't shit 🤣 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 9, 2022

