Pro fighters make their picks for Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

In the main event of UFC Vegas 54, a pivotal light heavyweight bout headlines the card as former champ Jan Blachowicz takes on Aleksandar Rakic. Heading into the fight, Blachowicz is a +164 underdog on FanDuel while the Austrian is a -205 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. Although Rakic is above a -200 favorite, the majority of pros believe the former champ in Blachowicz gets the job done as he will look much improved after losing his title.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic:

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Rakic, he’s just a younger, hungrier version of Blachowicz.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I got Rakic, he can outstrike Blachowicz.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: Man, I have to go with Jan Blachowicz. I think he didn’t show up against Glover and I expect him to show up here.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: That should be a good fight but I will go with Blachowicz, you will see the former champ make his way back to title contention.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: Rakic. He finds ways to win, might not be the most exciting but he’s so hard to beat and can outpoint Blachowicz.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Blachowicz, I think he rebounds in a big way after losing his belt.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think Blachowicz but it’s going to be a tough fight. He didn’t look like himself and Rakic is solid but I’ll go with Blachowicz.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I think Blachowicz. He just didn’t look like himself in the last one and I think he’s much better than that.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Probably Jan Blachowicz, Rakic is on that layoff and hasn’t fought anyone as good as Jan before.

***

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Fighters picking Jan Blachowicz: Frank Camacho, Parker Porter, Vince Morales, Damon Jackson, Joe Solecki, Tyson Nam

Fighters picking Aleksandar Rakic: Grant Dawson, Brandon Royval, Fernie Garcia