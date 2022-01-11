Sean O’Malley reacts to the Dillon Danis – Ariel Helwani beef: “I didn’t think I could see a murder on Twitter”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has shared his thoughts on the ongoing beef between Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani.

The Bellator fighter and the longtime MMA journalist have been exchanging blows on Twitter ever since Danis called Helwani a “b*tch” for his support of boxer Jake Paul.

”Guys if you think life sucks right now just think you could have begged for 3 years to fight an 0-0 YouTuber and 3 years later still not be popular enough or good enough to even be considered a worthy opponent for him. Imagine that. In other words, you could be Dillon Danis.” – Helwani tweeted.

“Ariel It’s bad enough you’ve been fired by every media outlet Don’t beg for crumbs from joke Paul by attacking me. Just fade into oblivion.” – Danis replied in one of his several tweets.

For UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA), Ariel Helwani not only won the verbal exchange, he body-bagged Dillon Danis.

“Speaking of murders,” O’Malley said at the 8 minute mark of episode 48 of ‘Suga Sunday Service’. “I read, I was reading on Twitter the other day and I didn’t think I could see a murder on Twitter… But I did.”

‘Suga’ proceeded to read out Helwani’s initial dig at Danis for his viewers.

While Sean O’Malley was clearly impressed by Ariel’s trash talking ability the same could not be said for featherweight fighter Giga Chikadze who blasted the MMA journalist for his comments (more on that here).

Back to the ‘Suga Show’, O’Malley’s next fight has yet to be booked but he is currently eyeing an early summer return to the cage.

