Photo | Tyron Woodley in fantastic shape ahead of Vicente Luque fight at UFC 260

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley looks to be in fantastic shape ahead of his fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 260.

Woodley is looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he meets Luque next Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 260. The 38-year-old St. Louis native is the No. 7 ranked welterweight in the UFC, but with three straight losses to Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman, the former champion is being used as a gatekeeper to the top-10 now. The UFC is giving Luque the chance to go in there and take on a former champion and see what he’s made of, and the oddsmakers like his chances. Luque is currently a -275 betting favorite, while the former champion Woodley is a +200 underdog at the moment.

Taking to his social media in the days before the fight, Woodley shared a photo of himself at his last sparring session before UFC 260, alongside his longtime coach Din Thomas. “The Chosen One” looks great ahead of his return to the Octagon this weekend against Luque.

Day 1s for the last Sparring Session. I’ll lay my life down for my brethren. Suffer together, Kill Our Flesh together, Set our Spirits Free, and Win together! – @devastate_dc Good Luck @fightingdavid Knock shit down @dinthomas Love you brother!

It wasn’t that long ago that Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion, defeating the likes of Stephen Thompson, Darren Till, Demian Maia, Robbie Lawler, and Kelvin Gastelum, among others. But since 2019, Woodley just hasn’t looked like the same fighter he once was as he’s failed to pull the trigger and let his hands go in his last couple of fights. He was also outwrestled, but that may be the key to him winning the fight against Luque. If the fight stays standing, Luque will be at his most dangerous. But if Woodley goes back to his wrestling chops, perhaps he can pull off the upset when no one expects him to do so.

Do you think Tyron Woodley has what it takes to pull off the upset against Vicente Luque at UFC 260?